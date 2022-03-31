Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $481, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 2.89% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Intuit will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $7.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.52 billion, up 32.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.66 per share and revenue of $12.29 billion, which would represent changes of +19.71% and +27.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuit is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 40.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.82, which means Intuit is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, INTU's PEG ratio is currently 2.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

