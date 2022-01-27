Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $517.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 21.69% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Intuit will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $1.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 176.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.74 billion, up 73.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.68 per share and revenue of $12.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.92% and +27.45%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. Intuit currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuit has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.45 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.97.

We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.