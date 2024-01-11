Intuit (INTU) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) ended the recent trading session at $608.71, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software's stock has dropped by 0.25% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuit will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $2.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.09%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.39 billion, indicating a 11.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.38 per share and a revenue of $16.04 billion, representing changes of +13.75% and +11.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% decrease. At present, Intuit boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuit is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.17. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.22.

We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. INTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

