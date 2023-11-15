Intuit (INTU) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Intuit (INTU) standing at $555.54, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software have appreciated by 3.11% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuit will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 28, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.98, marking a 19.28% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion, up 10.69% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.39 per share and a revenue of $16.02 billion, indicating changes of +13.82% and +11.48%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Intuit is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Intuit is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.26.

Also, we should mention that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

