Intuit (INTU) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Intuit (INTU) standing at $586.84, reflecting a +1.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software witnessed a loss of 7.15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuit in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 25, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.59, marking a 1.52% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.83 billion, up 12.99% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $19.27 per share and a revenue of $18.27 billion, signifying shifts of +13.75% and +12.18%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Intuit. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Intuit holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intuit's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.31.

It is also worth noting that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

