Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $389.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 6.06% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.9 billion, up 8.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.66 per share and revenue of $14.1 billion, which would represent changes of +15.27% and +10.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower. Intuit is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Intuit currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.37, so we one might conclude that Intuit is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

