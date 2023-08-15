Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $497.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 3.05% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Intuit will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 25.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.64 billion, up 9.41% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intuit currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.85, which means Intuit is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, INTU's PEG ratio is currently 2.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

