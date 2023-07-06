Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $451.50, marking a -1.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 8.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Intuit will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 25.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.64 billion, up 9.41% from the year-ago period.

INTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.22 per share and revenue of $14.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20% and +12.35%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Intuit is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuit is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.34.

Investors should also note that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.11 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

