Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $402.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 2.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.49 billion, up 24.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.70 per share and revenue of $14.53 billion, which would represent changes of +15.61% and +14.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Intuit is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intuit's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.92, which means Intuit is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that INTU has a PEG ratio of 1.9 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



