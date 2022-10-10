Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $387.64, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 12.68% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Intuit will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 24.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.70 per share and revenue of $14.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.61% and +14.21%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuit has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.68 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.26, so we one might conclude that Intuit is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that INTU has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.