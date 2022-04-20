Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $481.95, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 1.91% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.60, up 25.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.52 billion, up 32.24% from the year-ago period.

INTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.66 per share and revenue of $12.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.71% and +27.61%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuit is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Intuit currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.76.

Investors should also note that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.7 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

