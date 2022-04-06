Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $490.21, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 12.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.71%.

Intuit will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.60, up 25.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.52 billion, up 32.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.66 per share and revenue of $12.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.71% and +27.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuit has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.53 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.29.

Meanwhile, INTU's PEG ratio is currently 2.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

