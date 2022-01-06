Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $586.39, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 11.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $1.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 176.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.74 billion, up 73.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.66 per share and revenue of $12.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.71% and +27.45%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower within the past month. Intuit is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuit is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 50.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.6, so we one might conclude that Intuit is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

