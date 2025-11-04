Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) ended the recent trading session at $660.51, demonstrating a -2.32% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.04%.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software's shares have seen an increase of 0.91% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuit in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 20, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $3.1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.76 billion, indicating a 14.55% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $23.09 per share and a revenue of $21.1 billion, signifying shifts of +14.59% and +16.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Intuit possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intuit currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.29. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.01 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that INTU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

