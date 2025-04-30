Intuit (INTU) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Intuit (INTU) closed the latest trading day at $627.86, indicating a +0.76% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 1.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuit will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $10.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.22%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.54 billion, indicating a 11.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.26 per share and revenue of $18.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.7% and +12.26%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Intuit. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% lower. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Intuit is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.74.

We can additionally observe that INTU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

