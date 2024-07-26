Intuit (INTU) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Intuit (INTU) ended the recent trading session at $633.36, demonstrating a +1.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 3.86% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.32% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.16% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuit will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $1.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.08 billion, up 13.73% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.83 per share and a revenue of $16.19 billion, indicating changes of +16.88% and +12.65%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intuit. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Intuit is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intuit currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.3 for its industry.

It's also important to note that INTU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.5. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Software industry stood at 2.4 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

