Intuit (INTU) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $784.87, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.95%.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software's shares have seen a decrease of 0.58% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuit in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 21, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $2.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.74 billion, up 17.61% from the prior-year quarter.

INTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.06 per share and revenue of $18.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.42% and 0%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intuit. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. At present, Intuit boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuit has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.03 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.64 for its industry.

One should further note that INTU currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.22. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. INTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

