Intuit (INTU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Intuit (INTU) ended the recent trading session at $406.99, demonstrating a +1.99% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

The stock of maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software has fallen by 5.55% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 18.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intuit in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 20, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $12.48, signifying a 7.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.52 billion, indicating a 9.87% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.15 per share and a revenue of $21.18 billion, representing changes of +14.89% and +12.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Intuit holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuit has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.24 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.05.

Also, we should mention that INTU has a PEG ratio of 1.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.5.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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