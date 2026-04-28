Intuit (INTU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Intuit (INTU) ended the recent trading session at $400.38, demonstrating a +2.68% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.9%.

The stock of maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software has fallen by 9.12% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuit in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $12.48, signifying a 7.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.52 billion, indicating a 9.87% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.15 per share and a revenue of $21.18 billion, representing changes of +14.89% and +12.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Intuit holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Intuit is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.91 for its industry.

We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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