Intuit Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTU) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 70.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Intuit could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Intuit's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 9.2% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 45% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 10% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 12% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Intuit is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Intuit currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Intuit that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Intuit's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

