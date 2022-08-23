Intuit Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intuit Inc. (INTU):

Earnings: -$56 million in Q4 vs. $380 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.20 in Q4 vs. $1.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $311 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.98 per share Revenue: $2.41 billion in Q4 vs. $2.56 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.14 - $1.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.478 - $2.513 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.