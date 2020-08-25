Intuit Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intuit Inc. (INTU):

-Earnings: $445 million in Q4 vs. -$44 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.68 in Q4 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $477 million or $1.81 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.05 per share -Revenue: $1.82 billion in Q4 vs. $0.99 billion in the same period last year.

