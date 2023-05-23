Intuit Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.09 billion, or $7.38 per share. This compares with $1.79 billion, or $6.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.52 billion or $8.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $6.02 billion from $5.63 billion last year.

Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.09 Bln. vs. $1.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.38 vs. $6.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $8.48 -Revenue (Q3): $6.02 Bln vs. $5.63 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.43 to $1.48 Full year EPS guidance: $14.20 to $14.25 Full year revenue guidance: $14.279 - $14.317 B

