News & Insights

Markets
INTU

Intuit Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

February 22, 2024 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $353 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $746 million or $2.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.3 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $3.39 billion from $3.04 billion last year.

Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $353 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.25 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.39 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.17 - $16.47 Full year revenue guidance: $15.89 - $16.105 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.