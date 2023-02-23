Intuit Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $168 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $620 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $3.04 billion from $2.67 billion last year.

Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $168 Mln. vs. $100 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.04 Bln vs. $2.67 Bln last year.

-Guidance:

Next quarter EPS guidance: $8.42 to $8.49 Full year EPS guidance: $13.59 to $13.89 Full year revenue guidance: $14.035 to $14.250 B

