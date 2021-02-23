Markets
Intuit Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $20 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $240 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $1.58 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $185 Mln. vs. $306 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q2): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $6.75 - $6.85 Full year EPS guidance: $8.20 - $8.40 Full year revenue guidance: $8.810 - $8.995 Bln

