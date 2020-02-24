Markets
Intuit Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $240 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $189 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $306 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $1.70 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $306 Mln. vs. $264 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.16 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q2): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.90 - $5.95 Full year EPS guidance: $7.50 - $7.60 Full year revenue guidance: $7.44 - $7.54 Bln

