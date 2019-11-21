Intuit Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $57 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $34 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $109 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $1.17 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $109 Mln. vs. $76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.03 Full year EPS guidance: $7.50 to $7.60 Full year revenue guidance: $7.440 - $7.540 Bln

