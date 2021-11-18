Intuit Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $228 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $198 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $423 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.3% to $2.01 billion from $1.32 billion last year.

Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $423 Mln. vs. $250 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q1): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.84 - $1.88. Full year EPS guidance: $11.48 - $11.64 Full year revenue guidance: $12.165 -$12.300 Bln

