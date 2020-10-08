Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Dividends
Intuit Inc. (INTU) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INTU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $334.91, the dividend yield is .7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INTU was $334.91, representing a -6.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $360 and a 78.45% increase over the 52 week low of $187.68.

INTU is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). INTU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.92. Zacks Investment Research reports INTU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.38%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INTU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

