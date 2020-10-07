Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Intuit Inc. (INTU) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INTU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $325.38, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INTU was $325.38, representing a -9.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $360 and a 73.37% increase over the 52 week low of $187.68.

INTU is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). INTU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.92. Zacks Investment Research reports INTU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.38%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INTU Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to INTU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INTU as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IGV)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)

iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund (QTEC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IGV with an increase of 26.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INTU at 5.01%.

