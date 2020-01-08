Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Intuit Inc. (INTU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INTU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.77% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of INTU was $266.47, representing a -9.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $295.78 and a 34.53% increase over the 52 week low of $198.08.
INTU is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). INTU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.99. Zacks Investment Research reports INTU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.03%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INTU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to INTU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have INTU as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Trust (IGV)
- AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ)
- VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)
- iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (LRGF)
- iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (ACWF).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IGV with an increase of 14.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INTU at 5.67%.
