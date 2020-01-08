Dividends
INTU

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Intuit Inc. (INTU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INTU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.77% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of INTU was $266.47, representing a -9.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $295.78 and a 34.53% increase over the 52 week low of $198.08.

INTU is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). INTU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.99. Zacks Investment Research reports INTU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.03%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INTU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INTU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have INTU as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (IGV)
  • AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ)
  • VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)
  • iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (LRGF)
  • iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (ACWF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IGV with an increase of 14.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INTU at 5.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTU


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular