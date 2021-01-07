Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2021

Intuit Inc. (INTU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INTU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.32% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of INTU was $361, representing a -6.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $387.94 and a 92.35% increase over the 52 week low of $187.68.

INTU is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). INTU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.45. Zacks Investment Research reports INTU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.47%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INTU Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to INTU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INTU as a top-10 holding:

Global X FinTech ETF (FINX)

iShares Trust (IGV)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQL)

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FINX with an increase of 25.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INTU at 4.85%.

