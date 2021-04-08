Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Intuit Inc. (INTU) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INTU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that INTU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $401.05, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INTU was $401.05, representing a -5.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $423.74 and a 66.84% increase over the 52 week low of $240.38.

INTU is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). INTU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.61. Zacks Investment Research reports INTU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.75%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INTU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INTU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INTU as a top-10 holding:

Global X FinTech ETF (FINX)

iShares Trust (IGV)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SHE with an increase of 18.78% over the last 100 days. FINX has the highest percent weighting of INTU at 5.44%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.