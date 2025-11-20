Markets
INTU

Intuit Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Income

November 20, 2025 — 04:21 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $446 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $197 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $939 million or $3.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $3.885 billion from $3.283 billion last year.

Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $446 Mln. vs. $197 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $3.885 Bln vs. $3.283 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.63 to $3.68 Full year EPS guidance: $22.98 to $23.18 Full year revenue guidance: $20.997-$21.186 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.