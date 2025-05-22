Intuit Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.82 billion, or $10.02 per share. This compares with $2.39 billion, or $8.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.28 billion or $11.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to $7.754 billion from $6.737 billion last year.

Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.82 Bln. vs. $2.39 Bln. last year. -EPS: $10.02 vs. $8.42 last year. -Revenue: $7.754 Bln vs. $6.737 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.63 to $2.68 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.723 - $3.760 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $20.07 to $20.12 Full year revenue guidance: $18.723 - $18.760 B

