Intuit Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $471 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $353 million, or $1.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $938 million or $3.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.0% to $3.963 billion from $3.386 billion last year.

Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $471 Mln. vs. $353 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.67 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue: $3.963 Bln vs. $3.386 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $10.89 to $10.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.550 - $7.600 Bln

