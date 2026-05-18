Intuit Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Intuit Inc. INTU is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 20, after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues and earnings per share (EPS).

In the previous quarter, this Mountain View, CA-based company reported an EPS of $4.15, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66. Results reflected a year-over-year increase in revenues. Solid growth in Global Business Solutions revenues and Consumer segment revenues was noticed.

This global fintech platform, which includes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 7.97%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Intuit Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Intuit Inc. price-eps-surprise | Intuit Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider Ahead of INTU’s Results

Intuit’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model is likely to have generated stable revenues in the quarter. The company’s growth is underpinned by a highly predictable revenue model. Intuit’s fintech leadership, paired with its strength in marketing and cross-selling across widely used platforms, establishes a durable moat that underpins steady revenue momentum and supports sustained long-term earnings growth.

In the third quarter, Intuit’s Global Business Solutions segment is likely to report growth due to its strong performance in QuickBooks Online Accounting, driven by customer growth, higher effective prices and a favorable mix shift.

Consumer Group segment growth is likely to have been propelled by the TurboTax platform, particularly the TurboTax Live service, which has seen rapid expansion.

Credit Karma is likely to report solid revenue growth in the quarter, buoyed by strength in personal loans, credit cards and auto insurance offerings. Similarly, ProTax revenues are likely to have risen, driven by demand from professional tax preparers.

Last month, Intuit completed the Federal Reserve’s certification and readiness program for the FedNow Service. This marks the company’s readiness to offer instant payments, enabling businesses to get paid faster, access funds immediately and manage cash flow. While this certification had only a brief window to influence third-quarter results, it is likely to have provided a modest lift to payment volumes and fee revenues.

Q3 Projections for INTU

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, management has guided revenues to grow 10% and non-GAAP EPS between $12.45 and $12.51.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $8.52 billion, indicating an increase of 9.87% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuit’s Global Business Solutions revenues is pegged at $3.28 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 15%. The consensus mark for Intuit’s Consumer revenues is pegged at $5.24 billion, up 29.4% from the year-ago period.

Intuit’s solid projections for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 are supported by its years of investments in data, data services, AI and human intelligence, coupled with strong execution against its AI-driven expert platform strategy.

INTU’s activities during the to-be-reported period were inadequate to garner analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS has been revised downward by 43 cents to $12.48 over the past three months. However, it suggests a 7.1% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Intuit this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuit has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the Zacks Internet-Software industry — Kingsoft Cloud KC and Autodesk ADSK — which you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

KC, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 27, currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Autodesk is slated to report quarterly numbers on May 28. ADSK has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.