Intuit Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Intuit INTU is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, INTU expects revenues to grow between 12% and 13% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues are expected to be in the range of $7.55-$7.60 billion. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter are estimated in the range of $10.89-$10.95 per share. These projections align with Intuit's historical tax season performance patterns but lack the upside surprise potential of previous quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7.54 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.98%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $10.89 per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 10.22%.



Intuit’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.85%.

Intuit Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Intuit Inc. price-eps-surprise | Intuit Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the announcement.

Factors to Note

As Intuit prepares to release its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, investors should weigh several factors before adjusting positions. Following strong fiscal second-quarter performance with 17% revenue growth, Intuit maintained its full-year guidance of 12-13% revenue growth, suggesting continued but potentially moderated momentum for the fiscal third quarter.



The recent acquisition of GoCo, announced in late April, represents a strategic enhancement to Intuit's Human Capital Management capabilities but likely came too late to meaningfully impact the upcoming results. This acquisition aligns with Intuit's focus on serving mid-market businesses, particularly through the Intuit Enterprise Suite launched last year. While promising for long-term growth, integration costs might have created some near-term margin pressure.



Tax season performance will be crucial for third-quarter results, as this period typically captures the majority of TurboTax revenues. Management previously indicated strong early-season momentum with their assisted category showing robust funnel growth. The company's AI-driven personalized lineup experiences and "Beat Your Price" campaign might have driven higher average revenue per return, but investors should watch whether this translated into market share gains against competitors.



The Credit Karma segment, which saw impressive 36% growth in the fiscal second quarter, faces more challenging year-over-year comparisons in the third quarter as management noted during the earnings call. The financial education expansion to colleges announced in March may provide incremental brand benefits but minimal immediate revenue impact.



The Global Business Solutions Group's performance merits focus after delivering 19% growth in the fiscal second quarter. The strength of Online Services revenues (30% growth excluding Mailchimp) reflected robust demand for payments and payroll solutions. Mailchimp's performance bears monitoring in the quarter under review due to price increases.



Margin expansion should continue as AI-driven efficiencies take hold. The company noted in the fiscal second quarter that AI implementation in customer success operations delivered annual efficiencies ahead of schedule. This trend is likely to have continued in the fiscal third quarter, supporting bottom-line performance.



The recent strategic acquisitions and product expansions reinforce Intuit's growth thesis, but near-term performance might have reflected a normalization from exceptional recent growth rates.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Intuit this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



INTU currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

