Intuit Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Intuit Inc. INTU is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 20, after market close.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, management has guided revenues of $3.744 billion to $3.776 billion, denoting growth in the 14-15% range, and non-GAAP EPS between $3.05 and $3.12.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.76 billion, indicating an increase of 14.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $3.10 per share, indicating a rise of 24% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

This global fintech platform, which includes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 11.34%. %. This is depicted in the graph below:

Intuit Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Intuit Inc. price-eps-surprise | Intuit Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider Ahead of INTU’s Results

Intuit’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model is likely to have generated stable revenues in the quarter. Intuit’s growth is underpinned by a highly predictable revenue model. Intuit’s fintech leadership, paired with its strength in marketing and cross-selling across widely used platforms, establishes a durable moat that underpins steady revenue momentum and supports sustained long-term earnings growth.

In the first quarter, there has been a spate of positive news for Intuit that would have reflected in its earnings results. The company launched Intuit Accountant Suite, which allows accounting firms to scale and manage their clients, firms and teams, all in one place. It partnered with Aprio to accelerate mid-market businesses’ growth using an AI-driven ERP solution and advisory services.

It introduced new Intuit Mailchimp features to reach new customers and drive revenue growth. Intuit advanced its proprietary GenOS to accelerate the development of done-for-you agentic AI experiences. Additionally, Intuit teamed with Clair to offer On-Demand Pay as part of Intuit Enterprise Suite and QuickBooks Payroll on the Intuit platform, allowing early wage access for employees. This new suite of services and partnerships reflects Intuit’s push into AI-enabled business solutions and workforce services.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuit’s Global Business Solutions revenues is pegged at $2.95 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 16%. The segment is likely to have reported growth due to its strong performance in QuickBooks Online Accounting, driven by customer growth, higher effective prices and a favorable mix shift.

Consumer Group segment growth is likely to have been propelled by the TurboTax platform, particularly the TurboTax Live service, which has seen rapid expansion and is now a multi-billion-dollar business. The consensus mark for Intuit’s Consumer revenues is pegged at $189.7 million, up 7.8% from the year-ago period.

Credit Karma is likely to have reported solid revenue growth in the quarter, buoyed by strength in personal loans, credit cards and auto insurance offerings. This is expected to continue to drive higher transaction volumes and customer acquisition. Estimates for Credit Karma revenues are $570.6 million for the first quarter, up 8.9% from the year-ago period.

The consensus estimate for ProTax revenues is $40.1 million, up from $39 million reported in the prior-year quarter. This stable rise is likely to have driven by demand from professional tax preparers.

Intuit’s solid projections for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 are supported by its years of investments in data, data services, AI and human intelligence, coupled with strong execution against its AI-driven expert platform strategy.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Intuit this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuit has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two other stocks from the Zacks Internet-Software and Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industries — MongoDB MDB and Marvell Technology MRVL, respectively — which you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

MDB, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Dec. 1, currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.33% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Marvell Technology is slated to report quarterly numbers on Dec. 2. MRVL has an Earnings ESP of +11.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

