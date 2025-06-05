Intuit Gains 22% in a Month: Here's Why the Stock Is Still a Must Buy

Intuit INTU shares have gained 22.4% over the past month, significantly outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 9.3% and the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s growth of 6.7%.



The company has also outpaced industry peers, including CommVault Systems CVLT, which has gained 5.7% over the same period. Intuit's superior growth and execution distinguish it from CommVault Systems.



INTU’s outperformance has been driven by steady revenue growth across its core business segments, effective strategic execution and strong demand for its flagship products. The company’s impressive fiscal third-quarter 2025 results, highlighted by double-digit year-over-year growth in both revenues and earnings, combined with an upward revision to full-year guidance, have boosted investor confidence and contributed to positive stock price momentum.

INTU Leverages AI Platform to Power Segment Gains

Intuit is experiencing significant momentum across its core segments, led by strategic investments in artificial intelligence. The company's AI-driven initiatives are enhancing user experiences, streamlining operations and contributing to solid financial performance.

Intuit's commitment to AI is evident in its integration across key products like TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mailchimp. The introduction of Intuit Assist, a generative AI-powered financial assistant, exemplifies this strategy. Intuit Assist provides personalized recommendations and automates routine tasks, enabling users to manage finances more efficiently. This innovation is already yielding results, with customers' tax return filing times reduced by 12%, improving both speed and satisfaction.



The integration of AI has positively impacted Intuit's financial performance across key business segments. TurboTax-led Consumer Group revenues rose 11% to $4 billion. QuickBooks and Mailchimp pushed Global Business Solutions Group revenues to $2.8 billion, up 19%, while Credit Karma posted a 31% increase to $579 million, fueled by strength in credit cards and lending products.



Intuit's AI strategy is further strengthened by partnerships with technology leaders. Collaborations with Alphabet's GOOGL Google Cloud Document AI feature and Gemini Group GMNI enhance Intuit's capabilities in document processing and AI model development. The synergy with Google Cloud and Gemini not only strengthens Intuit’s technical foundation but also enables faster delivery of personalized, AI-powered experiences to millions of users.

Intuit Raises Q4 & Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Intuit has raised its full-year fiscal 2025 guidance, reflecting broad momentum across its platform.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company expects non-GAAP earnings to be projected between $2.63 and $2.68 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.65 per share, which has increased 2.7% over the past 30 days and suggests a year-over-year rise of 33.17%.



For fiscal 2025, non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between $20.07 and $20.12 per share, reflecting approximately 18% to 19% growth, up from previous guidance of 13% to 14%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $20.06 per share, which has increased 4.2% in the past 30 days and indicates 18.42% year-over-year growth.

Conclusion: Buy INTU Stock Now

With strong performance in the fiscal third quarter, significant AI-led gains and upbeat fiscal 2025 guidance, the company is delivering strong fundamentals and future readiness. Remarkable growth across all segments, increasing profitability and increased user engagement make INTU an attractive choice for investors seeking consistent returns.



INTU currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

