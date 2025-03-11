Intuit Falls 13% in a Year: Is it the Right Time to Buy the Stock?

Intuit INTU shares have lost 12.6% in the trailing 12 months, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 10.3% and the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s decline of 2.5%.

Despite underperforming the broader sector and industry, INTU’s prospects are strong due to its deep AI integration and key financial partnerships, which highlight why investors should buy the stock now.

Shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software have outperformed peers like Adobe ADBE, Verint Systems VRNT and Open Text OTEX, which have plunged 24.9%, 29.4% and 32.1%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Key Partnerships in the Past Year Aid INTU’s Prospects

Key partnerships have strengthened Intuit’s market share as they directly boosted the company’s top line. Intuit’s QuickBooks became Amazon’s preferred partner for financial management solutions integrated directly in Amazon Seller Central, the Amazon site where sellers manage their businesses.

Intuit entered into a multi-year partnership across Canada with the Professional Women’s Hockey League, naming Intuit QuickBooks as the league's Official Accounting Software Partner. It was also named the Official Small Business Accounting Software of the National Hockey League in Canada.

INTU Rides on New Product Solutions and AI Integration

Intuit launched QuickBooks Sole Trader in the United Kingdom. It is a cloud-based tax and accounts solution with built-in AI automation that is designed specifically for sole traders with annual income under £90,000. It will help the customers increase revenues and improve profitability. This move directly boosts Intuit’s revenues as it expands its market reach and acquires new customers.

Within its customer success organization, investments in AI capabilities have delivered nearly $90 million in annualized efficiencies in the first half of 2025. INTU’s launch of Intuit Assist for QuickBooks, a generative AI (Gen AI)-powered financial assistant, has contributed to a 20% reduction in the contact rate for TurboTax product support year to date.

INTU Q3 Guidance Indicates YoY Gains

Intuit’s prospects remain strong, with a promising outlook for third-quarter fiscal 2025 results. It expects non-GAAP earnings per share of $10.89 to $10.95 and revenues to grow 12-13% year over year in the quarter to be reported.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTU’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $11.01 per share, indicating a decrease of 4.76% over the past 30 days. The estimate suggests year-over-year growth of 11.44%. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $7.56 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 12.19%.

INTU beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 11.85%.

What Should Investors Do With INTU Stock?

Intuit has positioned itself at the forefront of the industry with a high-demand product portfolio, including QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, that caters to individuals, small businesses, and medium businesses. There are more than 29 million small and medium businesses in the United States alone. Intuit is well-positioned to capitalize on this expanding market, which has huge growth opportunity.

The company’s AI integration has effectively resulted in lower operational costs and improved workflows. Further, its shift from software-based to cloud-based solutions helped the company by lowering IT costs as it cut down the need for servers and staff. Strategic partnerships with industry giants like Amazon keep boosting the company’s revenues and help strengthen its market share.

INTU currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting investors that they should see this as a compelling entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

