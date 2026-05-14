Intuit Expands Enterprise Suite With AI: Will It Boost Growth?

Intuit Inc. INTU recently announced major enhancements to Intuit Enterprise Suite (“IES”), adding AI-powered insights, automated financial management workflows and integrated human capital management (HCM) capabilities to improve decision-making and profitability for mid-market businesses.

As businesses scale, operations often become fragmented across disconnected systems, resulting in siloed data, manual reporting and inefficient financial processes. IES addresses these challenges through a cloud-based platform that combines financial management, reporting, payments, project profitability, payroll, HR and marketing in one unified ecosystem.

The platform now automates intercompany accounting workflows, consolidations and journal entry uploads, reducing manual reconciliation efforts for finance teams. Intuit has also added customizable entity hierarchies, AI-driven bill categorization for intercompany sales and cross-company bill pay that automatically generates related journal entries, improving operational efficiency and reporting accuracy.

IES further strengthens financial visibility with enhanced reporting and analytics tools that enable businesses to gain clearer insights across entities and streamline financial analysis for faster operational and strategic decisions. Intuit also continues to expand industry-specific functionality through tailored KPIs and dashboards.

For the construction sector, Intuit launched Intuit Enterprise Suite Construction Edition, featuring AI-powered cost recommendations, enhanced work-in-progress reports and flexible job costing tools to improve project profitability and cash flow management. The company also expanded HCM capabilities, integrating payroll, time tracking, benefits, recruiting and performance management into a single platform to help businesses manage workforce operations more efficiently.

Other Competitors Offering Enterprise Suite

Oracle ORCL competes with IES through its NetSuite platform, a leading cloud ERP and financial management solution designed for mid-sized and growing enterprises. NetSuite provides integrated tools for accounting, inventory management, CRM, procurement and multi-entity operations.

Microsoft MSFT is another major rival through its Dynamics 365 platform, which combines finance, supply chain, sales and customer service applications within a unified cloud ecosystem. Dynamics 365 also benefits from integration with Microsoft’s broader productivity and AI offerings, enabling businesses to automate workflows, improve operational efficiency and enhance enterprise-wide decision-making.

INTU’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Intuit have declined 6.9% over the past three months, underperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Intuit is currently trading at 4.42X, which is at a discount to the industry average of 6.91X.



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Intuit’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS has been revised upward by a cent to $23.15 over the past two months. The consensus estimate for 2026 calls for 14.9% growth year over year.



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Currently, Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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