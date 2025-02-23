INTUIT Earnings Preview: Recent $INTU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INTUIT ($INTU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,905,391,198 and earnings of $2.64 per share.

INTUIT Insider Trading Activity

INTUIT insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 181 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 181 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 310,729 shares for an estimated $199,581,344 .

. SASAN K GOODARZI (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 176,562 shares for an estimated $111,194,370 .

. LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 42,646 shares for an estimated $27,374,468 .

. KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 28,220 shares for an estimated $18,152,722 .

. ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,751 shares for an estimated $17,706,436 .

. SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,077 shares for an estimated $4,373,176 .

. EVE B BURTON sold 2,988 shares for an estimated $1,941,799

LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,078 shares for an estimated $667,838 .

. MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 362 shares for an estimated $228,120.

INTUIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 918 institutional investors add shares of INTUIT stock to their portfolio, and 944 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTUIT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTU stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

on 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

