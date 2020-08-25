Intuit Climbs After KeyBanc Ups Price Target

Intuit Inc. (INTU) shares jumped 3.38% Monday after KeyBanc reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating on the accounting software maker’s stock and lifted its 12-month price target to $350 from $315. The upgrade implies a 5% premium to Monday’s $333.12 close.

Analyst Josh Beck says his analysis of Key First and IRS data prompts a more positive bias on TurboTax fundamentals. Beck also argues the company has synergy opportunities through its recent acquisition of Credit Karma – a fintech startup with more than 37 million active users. In February, Intuit announced that it had bought the firm for $7.1 billion to bolster its personal finance offerings.

As of Aug. 25, 2020, Intuit’s shares have an $86.87 billion market capitalization, offer a modest 0.66% dividend yield and trade 28% higher on the year. Over the past three months, they have gained 16%. From a valuation standpoint, the stock trades at about 40 times future earnings, above its longer-term multiple of 30 times.

Upbeat Earnings Expected

Analysts expect Intuit to post fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.20 per share when the company reports its quarterly results after the closing bell on Tuesday. This compares to a loss of 9 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the Street tips revenues to come in at $1.55 billion, indicating year-over-year (YoY) top-line growth of 55.8%. The postponement of IRS tax filing from the third quarter to the fourth is likely to have provided a considerable tailwind during the period.

Wall Street Ratings

Analysts remain bullish, impressed by financial software company’s opportunity to grow its QuickBooks Online subscriber base. Currently, the stock receives 12 ‘Buy’ ratings, 6 ‘Hold ratings, and just 2 ‘Sell’ ratings. Price targets range from as high as $350 to as low as $220, with the median consensus pegged at $308.

Technical Outlook and Trading Tactics

Intuit shares broke above an ascending triangle pattern last week, with gains accelerating on above-average volume yesterday after the KeyBanc price upgrade. Given the relative strength index (RSI) sits in overbought territory, traders should consider waiting for a pullback entry instead of chasing recent gains.

Look for buying opportunities near $313.50, where the stock finds support from the triangle’s upper trendline. Traders who enter at this level should consider placing a stop-loss order below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Set a profit target that is at least twice the amount risked. For instance, if using a $15 stop, consider targeting a move of at least $30.

