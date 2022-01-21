Intuit CEO on the Power of Machine Learning for Small Businesses

In this segment from "Interview 30" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 8, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sasan Goodarzi talks about the many applications and capabilities of machine learning.



{% sfr %}

Sasan Goodarzi: We apply machine learning to everything that I know about you. How many accounts payables do you have? What's the creditworthiness of your customers? How many customers do you have in the pipeline that haven't paid you yet? We crunch all of that data and we apply machine learning and behavior learnings to know if I can actually, for instance, give you a loan, and if I can give you a loan, for how long can I give you a loan and for how much? That's just one example. That's how we apply machine learning to put the power of the insights in your hands. In the case of Mailchimp, they do 2.2 machine learning predictions per day. That's incredible because that actually helps them put the power of insights in your hands. What does that look like? It looks like, hey, you have spent this much money on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). Here are the customers you've acquired. Here's where you're not acquiring customers. Here's where your profitable customers are. All of those data points and machine learning capabilities helps make you smarter as a small business so that you can be effective in growing your business. That's just another example of what got us very excited about Mailchimp.

Find out why Intuit is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Intuit is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Etsy, Intuit, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.