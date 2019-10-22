Intuit Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for INTU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $255.60, changing hands as low as $253.18 per share. Intuit Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTU's low point in its 52 week range is $182.61 per share, with $295.775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $253.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.