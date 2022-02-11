Intuit Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for INTU

In trading on Friday, shares of Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $545.54, changing hands as low as $532.67 per share. Intuit Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTU's low point in its 52 week range is $365.15 per share, with $716.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $535.81. The INTU DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

