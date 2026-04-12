Intuit (BIT:1INTU) Price Target Decreased by 19.37% to 546.50

The average one-year price target for Intuit (BIT:1INTU) has been revised to €546.50 / share. This is a decrease of 19.37% from the prior estimate of €677.79 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €380.33 to a high of €852.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.47% from the latest reported closing price of €296.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an decrease of 1,226 owner(s) or 35.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1INTU is 0.35%, an increase of 43.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.24% to 236,800K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,710K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,570K shares , representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1INTU by 12.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,615K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1INTU by 49.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,855K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,324K shares , representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1INTU by 53.93% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,617K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,601K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,029K shares , representing a decrease of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1INTU by 87.70% over the last quarter.

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