Intuit (BER:ITU) Price Target Increased by 10.65% to 513.06

The average one-year price target for Intuit (BER:ITU) has been revised to 513.06 / share. This is an increase of 10.65% from the prior estimate of 463.67 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 442.53 to a high of 588.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.79% from the latest reported closing price of 499.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITU is 0.68%, a decrease of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 268,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,808K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,101K shares, representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 97.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,225K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,611K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 600.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,297K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,251K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 4.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,680K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,555K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,315K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,183K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 4.68% over the last quarter.

